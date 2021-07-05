Britini D’Angelo

Age: 24

Hometown: Niagara Falls, N.Y.

Current City: Niagara Falls, N.Y.

Occupation: Kindergarten Teacher

If you had the choice to take your No. 1 ally to the final two (knowing it would be a close vote), or someone you’re not close with (but can likely beat), which do you choose and why?

I guess the situation would be – and I thought about this too – if I had an ally that I worked with since day one, day two, we made it to the final 3 and it’s my call, that person’s coming with me at the end. But, if I am there by myself and it is someone that I have been kind of working with, and a person that I know I’m beating at the end, I’m taking that person. That’s it. I will give them $50,000 because I know that I’m getting the 500,000, and I know I’m going in there with one option in mind. You know what I mean? I will be honest if I have a final 2, I don’t see that final 2 getting to the end, at least the both of us getting to the end. I don’t know why I see it that way, but no, I just, I think that if it’s someone that I’ve been aligned with since the beginning, they’re coming with me. I don’t care how close to the game it is. My loyalty to that person means more to me as a game player. If I’m there by myself … I don’t know. I guess it’ll just be situational. Because for me, if I think it’s going to be 5-4, then maybe not. But if I think it’s going to be 6-3, 7-2, then of course, I’ll bring them. But if it’s a 5-4 vote, I don’t know. I don’t want to be Paul’d. I don’t want to be Paul’d twice. OK? I just want to win. I just want to be clear-cut and that may be how I do it. Call me weird for bringing the weaker player, but if they got there, they must’ve done something.

Would you ever throw a competition? Why or why not?

Per CBS, due to time constraints, Britini was not able to answer this question.