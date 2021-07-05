Derek Frazier

Age: 29

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa.

Current City: Philadelphia, Pa.

Occupation: Safety Officer

If you had the choice to take your No. 1 ally to the final two (knowing it would be a close vote), or someone you’re not close with (but can likely beat), which do you choose and why?

If I had to play this game with like anybody in my life, and I knew somebody who I would hope to get like, that I would trust. I would take my best friend Adam, for sure. I would take him. I know the votes would be very close because he’s just a white version of me. So I know it would be difficult to pick between chocolate or vanilla. But I would take him. I need somebody and he’s loyal. So that’s what I need, somebody who’s loyal like that, who’s going to actually have my back and tell it how it is. I like to keep it real. That’s what America is going to get, the real.

Would you ever throw a competition? Why or why not?

Oh, yes. Theatrics and all. “Oh my God, I fell! I can’t even get up! My back. I’m so fat. I can’t get up.” Whatever I need to do to make it look like, I will give it to you. Give me my Oscar nominee ’cause I’m going to give you the best acting you’ve ever seen, if I need to throw a competition for my alliance. Absolutely. Absolutely.