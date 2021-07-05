Derek Xiao

Age: 24

Hometown: Baltimore, MD

Current City: New York, N.Y.

Occupation: Start-Up Founder

If you had the choice to take your No. 1 ally to the final two (knowing it would be a close vote), or someone you’re not close with (but can likely beat), which do you choose and why?

I’m going to sound like a villain here, but for the 500K I might bring the person that I can beat.

Would you ever throw a competition? Why or why not?

I would throw a competition if it was strategic for my game. If I knew the other person had my back and I could win a future competition because of it.