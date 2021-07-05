Kyland Young

Age: 29 (will turn 30 on 7/13/21)

Hometown: San Bernardino County, Calif.

Current City: Venice Beach, Calif.

Occupation: Account Executive

If you had the choice to take your No. 1 ally to the final two (knowing it would be a close vote), or someone you’re not close with (but can likely beat), which do you choose and why?

That’s a question. I feel like you made it a little bit easier by saying that it would be close. If it was a guaranteed loss, then I would have to rethink my answer, but if it’s going to be close, I’ll bring them with me.

Would you ever throw a competition? Why or why not?

Yeah, I would definitely throw a competition. Like I said, comp beasts aren’t known for making it to final 2.