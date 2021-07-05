Sarah Steagall

Age: 27 (will turn 28 on 8/9/21)

Hometown: Boiling Springs, SC

Current City: Ft. Myers, Fla.

Occupation: Forensic Scientist

If you had the choice to take your No. 1 ally to the final two (knowing it would be a close vote), or someone you’re not close with (but can likely beat), which do you choose and why?

I will be taking anyone that I can beat to the final 2.

Would you ever throw a competition? Why or why not?

I expect I will probably throw a lot of competitions because I am going to be trying to be a bit of a floater and not show my hand. Yes.