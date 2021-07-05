Tiffany Mitchell

Age: 40 (will turn 41 on 8/5/21)

Hometown: Detroit, Mich.

Current City: Detroit, Mich.

Occupation: Phlebotomist

If you had the choice to take your No. 1 ally to the final two (knowing it would be a close vote), or someone you’re not close with (but can likely beat), which do you choose and why?

I take the person I can beat.

Would you ever throw a competition? Why or why not?

I don’t plan to throw any competitions, but there may be some that I may not need to win. So I guess I’ll see when it happens.