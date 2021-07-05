Travis Long

Age: 22

Hometown: Austin, Texas

Current City: Honolulu, Hawaii

Occupation: Tech Sales Consultant

If you had the choice to take your No. 1 ally to the final two (knowing it would be a close vote), or someone you’re not close with (but can likely beat), which do you choose and why?

I would take my No. 1 ally because that’s someone that strategically worked with me throughout the entire game to kind of finesse and I think they would be more deserving of it.

Would you ever throw a competition? Why or why not?

I would most certainly throw a competition. I’m not totally decided on this yet, but I may throw the first, or if not first couple, HOH [and] veto comps. Whatever it takes to stay under the radar a little bit, at least initially going into it to not put a target on my back.