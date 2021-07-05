Whitney Williams

Age: 30

Hometown: Portland, Ore.

Current City: Portland, Ore.

Occupation: Make-Up Artist

If you had the choice to take your No. 1 ally to the final two (knowing it would be a close vote), or someone you’re not close with (but can likely beat), which do you choose and why?

I would most likely choose somebody who won’t get the most votes in the house, as much as I want to be loyal to my alliance member. I am playing this game for my sons, and if I chose an alliance member and they might beat me, it just, it wouldn’t be worth it to me.

Would you ever throw a competition? Why or why not?

I don’t think I would ever throw a competition. I wouldn’t throw it because I’m here for the competition. I’m here to play Big Brother. I’m not going to throw something.