Xavier Prather

Age: 27

Hometown: Kalamazoo, Mich.

Current City: Milwaukee, Wis.

Occupation: Attorney

If you had the choice to take your No. 1 ally to the final two (knowing it would be a close vote), or someone you’re not close with (but can likely beat), which do you choose and why?

Ally’s got to go. Third place ain’t that bad. You still made the podium, but you got to get out. I hate that and that’s kind of ruthless, but that’s what I have to do. The bottom line is that I came here to win half a million dollars. I want to win this money for my family and no one’s gonna distract me from that goal. It’s going to hurt to take someone who I’ve been so close with, probably for the duration of the show, to kick them out because I know I’m taking $500,000 out of their hands. I hate that. But at the end of the day, I’m going to do what I have to do to win. And so I hope they understand and they forgive me. If not, I’ll just buy them a trip to Fiji or something.

Would you ever throw a competition? Why or why not?

Yeah. One hundred percent. Is that a question? Yes. If I’m throwing it to the right person, absolutely.