'Big Brother 23' Cast Revealed: Meet the 16 New Houseguests

Brandon ‘Frenchie’ French

Age: 34

Hometown: Camden, Tenn.

Current City: Clarksville, Tenn.

Occupation: Farmer

Three words that describe you: Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious, compassionate and exuberant.

Favorite activities: “Yes” days with the kids, fishing, playing with the baby animals and grilling out.

Who are your favorite house guest duos? Definitely Britney Haynes and Rachel’s hair extensions!

What are you most excited about living inside the Big Brother house? Living out my dream of being here. I learned life is way too short with the passing of my son so just being able to live out this dream. I’m here to WIN not to get famous!

What do you think will be the most difficult part about living inside the Big Brother house? For me it’s being away from my kids and the farm.

What is your favorite past moment on Big Brother?: Dan’s funeral, on my daughter’s birthday was legendary!

What is your strategy for winning the game? Building relationships with everyone not just your alliance. Being a farmer, no two days are the same. You never know what to expect. I always have to evolve and change game plans on a daily basis and I have got really good at it. Set strategies are over-rated and crumble so my lifestyle fits perfect with the Big Brother house.

My lifes motto is… “You will always go through rocky times, but together we can crush those rocks into fine sand and create our own paradise!”

What would you take into the house and why? A picture of my son who passed away because it motivates me like no other. A fishing pole because it would be fun catching other Houseguests from the HOH balcony lol, a voice recorder because everyone in that house lies and then I’d have proof of what was said.

Fun facts about myself:

• At 13 I won the NFL national punt pass and kick competition.

• We have a 2 time grand national champion show bull that lives better than most humans.

• I’m a proud member of the NAACP.

• I’m prior military.

• The only thing that I’m scared of in life is our devil rooster.