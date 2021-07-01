'Big Brother 23' Cast Revealed: Meet the 16 New Houseguests

Brent Champagne

Age: 28

Hometown: Cranston, R.I.

Current City: Cranston, R.I.

Occupation: Flight Attendant

Three words that describe you: Adventurous, passionate and confident.

Favorite Activities: Sports, working out, stock trading, hiking, fishing and traveling.

Who are your favorite Houseguests duos? Those who became best friends in the Big Brother house or had a showmance? Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans from BB20. I just like how they became a power couple inside and outside the Big Brother House. #showmancegoals

What are you most excited about living inside the Big Brother house? Meeting all my new cast mates! I’m a social butterfly. I truly live for these moments. Also, being the single young man that I am, I’d be lying if I said the women didn’t add to my excitement.

What do you think will be the most difficult part about living inside the Big Brother house? I think it’s very normal to assume that personal privacy no longer existing will be a bit of an adjustment. That, to me, will be the most difficult part about living inside the Big Brother House. Especially when I truly enjoy my “me” time more often than not and a little peace and quiet. But it’s the price to pay for the opportunity of a lifetime. So sign me up!

What is your favorite past moment on Big Brother? I wouldn’t say a favorite moment, but more of a guilty pleasure. I truly enjoy watching the faces of those who RIGHTFULLY get backdoored. The reaction is just so genuine regardless of being on camera. I feel, it’s one of the few times where contestants fight their honest emotional nature because of it being so sudden and gives no time to emotionally prepare. True colors show both literally and figuratively.

What is your strategy for winning the game? Although I feel my athletic ability/background will bring me far in the game, my primary strategy for winning Big Brother is heavily dependent on my social abilities. I’ve been told, countless times, by many, both peers and strangers, that my charm is POWERFUL. I plan on using this skill in every social interaction in the house, male or female.

My life’s motto is… “I’m here for a good time, not a long time.”

What would you take into the house and why?

• Note pads/pens so I could take detailed notes of small, medium, or large events happening throughout the Big Brother House for later use in the game.

• iPod: Hype music is everything when it comes to Athletes.

• Money counter: makes it a heck of a lot easier to count $500,000 than by hand

Fun facts about yourself:

• I am a former D1AA Collegiate Athlete. (Injury ended it before it really began.)

• I am a former Live Lottery Television Host for Rhode Island Lottery.

• I won my very first car, 2008 Honda Civic, in a Video Making Contest.

• I quit my jobs in the summer of 2016 to take a road trip around the United States in that very Honda Civic. 5 weeks and 9831.2 miles later, my desire for spontaneous adventure and experiences only grew.

• I created and have my own personal fishing website.