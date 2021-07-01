'Big Brother 23' Cast Revealed: Meet the 16 New Houseguests

Britini D’Angelo

Age: 24

Hometown: Niagara Falls, N.Y.

Current City: Niagara Falls, N.Y.

Occupation: Kindergarten Teacher

Three words that describe you: Driven, compassionate and loving.

Favorite Activities: Dancing, karate, softball, tennis, theatre, spending time with my family and friends, swimming, biking, running, fitness activities, playing Mario Kart and making Tik Tok’s!

Who are your favorite Houseguests duos? Those who became best friends in the Big Brother house or had a showmance?

Derrick & Cody – BB16

Tyler & Angela AND Tyler & Kaycee – BB20

Da’Vonne & Bayleigh – BB22

Paul & Victor – BB18

What are you most excited about living inside the Big Brother house? THE COMPETITIONS! I am SO excited to compete and really PLAY THIS GAME! I am a competitor at heart. I grew up as an athlete, I still am an athlete, and I thrive in competitive environments. I’m ready to put my best foot forward in the house and give every competition 100%! You’re not going to see me throwing many competitions, I really have no idea how I would “throw” a comp. Like Frankie Grande said, I just don’t think throwing competitions is in me, ya know? I’m going all-in into every competition! But, if you see me throwing something, know that I’m 100% doing it for a strategic reason. I’m not throwing a comp for no good reason. That I will hard core have to think through, evaluate my options, and see what’s my best move. I am also really excited to meet new people! I’m a total extrovert in nature! I love interacting with people, learning about their passions for life, and truly what makes them the person they are today! Oh my goodness, wait… how could I forget this. THE COSTUMES! I want to wear a costume SO BADLY in the Big Brother house! That has always been a dream of mine! I would love if my costume came with safety, but I’ll 100% wear a costume!

What do you think will be the most difficult part about living inside the Big Brother house? For me, I think the hardest part will be navigating through what to do during our downtime. Whether we are in-between competitions, ceremonies, or eviction nights, that downtime is going to be the hardest part to manage. I definitely want to have a very good routine in the house so that I can get through these “downtime periods” effectively!

What is your favorite past moment on Big Brother? I always go back to this moment because it’s so iconic. BB14. Dan gets Danielle to use the veto on him during the final 4 eviction ceremony, and he blindsides Danielle and gets Shane. Ian stays in the house, Ian wins the final HOH (ICONIC), and then goes on to beat Dan 6-1. Absolutely insane. As a fan, I also cannot not pick the “Reset Button” in BB16. Frankie was on a ROLL, and then the entire week gets reset. He has to redo the entire week, and he knew that if he didn’t win the veto after being evicted, he would be gone. It was heartbreaking to watch for Frankie, but SUCH a good twist on the week.

What is your strategy for winning the game? My strategy for winning the game is simply put, to never forget who I am as an individual, be AUTHENTIC in the house, win competitions in order to secure relationships/alliances in the house, and not be afraid to make the BIG MOVES! Big Risk means even bigger reward!

My life’s motto is… “NEVER give up. NEVER back down from a challenge. NEVER quit. NEVER stop believing in yourself and all you can accomplish.”

What would you take into the house and why?

● For Big Brother, I will be taking in the four core values that my martial arts training has instilled in me, being Discipline, Integrity, Loyalty, and Respect. I truly think that my greatest weapon going into the house is never forgetting who I am as a person, and these four core principles. Get ready America. I’m coming in HOT.

● In terms of clothing items, I will definitely be bringing into the house LOTS of athletic wear. I am obsessed with athletic clothing. It truly just makes me so happy and I feel so comfortable & confident when wearing it!

● I will also be bringing in my NU Hoodie from college! Purple Eagles all day!! Niagara University has been my home away from home for 6 years, and in May 2020, I graduated with my Masters of Science in Education!

Fun facts about yourself:

• In 2019, I won both the Niagara Medal (voted on by the members of the senior class as the individual who represents Niagara University the best) and the Senior Medal (Valedictorian – Perfect 4.0 GPA across 2 Degrees) at Niagara University. I was the first individual in the 162 year history of the university to win both awards in the same year.