'Big Brother 23' Cast Revealed: Meet the 16 New Houseguests

Christie Valdiserri

Age: 27

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa.

Current City: North Hollywood, CA

Occupation: Professional Dancer

Three words that describe you: Determined, energetic and passionate.

Favorite Activities: Dancing, teaching dance, traveling, going to the beach, cooking vegan food, and of course enjoying a nice stiff spicy margarita on a rooftop at sunset!

Who are your favorite Houseguests duos? Those who became best friends in the Big Brother house or had a showmance? I loved Derrick and Cody from Season 16. I really appreciated how loyal they were to each other.

What are you most excited about living inside the Big Brother house? A part of me is excited to have no phone and feel free from all responsibilities. I’m also really excited to challenge myself!!

What do you think will be the most difficult part about living inside the Big Brother house? Being out of contact with my family and friends will be difficult. Even though I live 2,500 miles from my parents, I talk to them every day. But ALSO not being able to be there for all my ladies and girlies in Baldtourage – I’m going to miss them so much!!

What is your favorite past moment on Big Brother? I love Haleigh!! And although maybe it wasn’t her BEST game move, it said a lot about her character when she was honest to Bayleigh about being the hacker. I thought that was mature, loyal, and respectable. If we were on the same season, we’d totally be friends!

What is your strategy for winning the game? Following my gut and being myself. I plan to get to know all of the personality types and attempt to understand what each of them respond well to. I also plan to use my hair loss secret to my advantage! Another strategy is to kick some of these dude’s asses in the physical games and literally not give up even when I want to!

My life motto is… “When there’s a will, there’s a way babyyyy!”

What would you take into the house and why?

• My big comfy bed, of course! Because life is better when you have your own bed with you lol

• My juicer and an endless supply of celery!! Because I start every single day with celery juice!

• Can my cute pup named Harold please come!?

Fun facts about yourself:

• I’ve been vegan for 3.5 years and pescatarian for 10!

• I went to Penn State University and graduated early!

• I have 11 piercings and 5 of them I did myself lol.

• In high school I made my basketball team learn and perform a dance at our own halftimes. We were called the “2 in 1.”

• I started my own dance company called Diva Dance out of my parents’ basement when I was 15.