'Big Brother 23' Cast Revealed: Meet the 16 New Houseguests

Derek Xiao

Age: 24

Hometown: Baltimore, MD

Current City: New York, N.Y.

Occupation: Start-Up Founder

Three words that describe you: Funny, logical and thoughtful.

Favorite Activities: I’ve been really into chess and surfing recently. I just spent a month in Hawaii, and I would surf every morning and then play chess on the beach. Growing up I fell into the typical Asian stereotypes and played tennis and piano. My mom only cooked Chinese food growing up, so I started learning how to cook so I could make random food that I craved like mac and cheese. Now I love cooking and trying new recipes. My least favorite activity would be cleaning the dishes afterwards though.

Who are your favorite Houseguests duos? Those who became best friends in the Big Brother house or had a showmance? Dr. Will and Mike Boogie. They looked like they were having a great time in the house, while also playing the game extremely well.

What are you most excited about living inside the Big Brother house? Meeting interesting people from across the country. I love meeting new people and getting everyone laughing.

What do you think will be the most difficult part about living inside the Big Brother house? Not being able to see my friends and family for the whole summer.

What is your favorite past moment on Big Brother? Dan’s funeral speech in season 14. That moment was flawless game play that leveraged both emotional and logical strategy.

What is your strategy for winning the game? Build relationships with everyone in the house and slowly turn friendships into alliances. And then layer in unassailable logical reasoning to influence peoples’ decisions.

My life’s motto is… “If you laugh at yourself first then everyone is just laughing with you.”

What would you take into the house and why?

● A journal so I can keep track of all the funny stories to share with my friends.

● My laptop so I can keep working on my business.

● An iPod so I can get hyped for competitions or relax after long days.

Fun facts about yourself:

● I rented a Citi bike to compete in a triathlon in college…and then crashed the bike.

● I was stung by a jellyfish in Thailand and then was later forced to eat the jellyfish.

● I was 1 of 2 Asian guys in my high school graduating class.

● I started a company that ships meal kits by food influencers across the U.S.

● I took hip hop dance classes in New York.