'Big Brother 23' Cast Revealed: Meet the 16 New Houseguests

Sarah Steagall

Age: 27 (will turn 28 on 8/9/21)

Hometown: Boiling Springs, SC

Current City: Ft. Myers, Fla.

Occupation: Forensic Scientist

Three words that describe you: Sweet, quirky and self-driven.

Favorite Activities: Shopping, partying with friends, reading manga/watching anime, sewing and singing.

Who are your favorite Houseguests duos? Those who became best friends in the Big Brother house or had a showmance? Frank and Bridgette, Britney and Ian.

What are you most excited about living inside the Big Brother house? I’m really looking forward to interacting with the cameras and venting in the Diary Room!

What do you think will be the most difficult part about living inside the Big Brother house? I’ve heard the house is really cold and has an ant problem. The only thing I hate more than being cold is dealing with ants!

What is your favorite past moment on Big Brother? Everything Zach Rance did on BB16.

What is your strategy for winning the game? I plan to float! I want to make everyone around me feel at ease and convince them I’m a non-threatening, loyal person. Once they realize I’m only playing for myself, hopefully it’ll be too late to stop me.

My life’s motto is… “Life is chaotic and mostly out of your control, so just do your best!”

What would you take into the house and why?

• An mp3 player with all my favorite songs, because I’ll miss having music in my life.

• Chewing gum, because it helps me concentrate.

• Japanese language textbooks, because I’ve been studying really hard and I don’t want to forget anything while I’m away.

Fun facts about yourself:

• I had a severe speech impediment and was unable to communicate clearly until I was 7 years old.

• I am a horrendous cook. As a chemist, I’m pretty ashamed that I can’t figure it out. Even if I follow a recipe, somehow it always turns out wrong.

• I have a crippling phobia of moths/butterflies. I despise them and would kill them off if I could, regardless of the effects on the ecosystem.

• I really like to cosplay, and because of that I’ve become quite the seamstress. I can also style wigs, make jewelry and create prop armor/weapons.

• Despite being a forensic chemist, I’ve never seen Dexter or Breaking Bad.