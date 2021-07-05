Exclusive

Big Brother 23’s ‘Beach Club’ House Revealed: Peek Inside the HOH Bedroom

By
Big Brother 23 House Revealed Peek Inside the HOH Bedroom 3
 Scott Storey/CBS
10
10 / 10
podcast
ImmunityPack_Ad_Diverse_63021_600x338

Always Watching

The mirrors are actually two-way mirrors as Big Brother is always watching!

Back to top