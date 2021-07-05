Exclusive

Big Brother 23’s ‘Beach Club’ House Revealed: Peek Inside the HOH Bedroom

By
Big Brother 23 House Revealed Peek Inside the HOH Bedroom 1
 Scott Storey/CBS
10
8 / 10
podcast
ImmunityPack_Ad_Diverse_63021_600x338

Under the Sea

The bathroom has a more chill vibe with the beach theme and more neutral colors.

Back to top