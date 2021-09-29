'Big Brother 23' Pre-Jury Members Share Their Picks to Win

Brandon “Frenchie” French

Which of the final three will have the hardest time getting votes if they make it to the final two chairs?

In my honest opinion, all of them brought something to the game. Big D brought a good social game. He was everyone’s teddy bear. Azah soaked up information like a sponge and used it only when she needed it. X is an amazing mitigation expert so that took him far. In my opinion, if they word their final speech right, none of them will have a hard time getting votes.

If you were in the jury, would your vote be personal, game-only, or both? Which factors do you think this jury will focus on most?

If I was in the jury house, I’m an old-school Big Brother fan. My vote would be solely game-based. In my position, it’s hard not to put personal into it because I love my team, but at the end of the day, this is a game and that’s how I would vote. I think the jury will vote personal. I hope not, but I think that’s how they will vote.

Of the final three, who do you think deserves to win Big Brother 23 and why?

They all have qualities that are deserving, but I think Xavier did the most. It’s all going to come down to who gives the best final speech. Can they sway that last on-the-fence jury member. That what my head says. My heart says: GO JOKERS!!! Jokers for life!!