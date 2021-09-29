'Big Brother 23' Pre-Jury Members Share Their Picks to Win

Brent Champagne

Which of the final three will have the hardest time getting votes if they make it to the final two chairs?

If Derek F. is able to see one of the final two seats, it is most likely he will go without receiving a single vote. He simply doesn’t have a leg up on Xavier or Azah because his BB resume is completely blank. Social game is his only argument, but that’s not enough to win $750,000. Azah was at least able to snag one victory and its an HOH victory at that. Derek F. would receive maybe one vote if it was Xavier and him in the final two, and that single vote would only be because Britini is very fond of her teammates and their friendship. If it is Azah and Derek F. in the final two, Britini, along with the rest of the jury, would unanimously vote for Azah to win the $750,000 grand prize, leaving Derek F. with zero votes and the $75,000 second place prize. Regardless, $75,000 and second place is way better than absolutely nothing.

If you were in the jury, would your vote be personal, game-only, or both? Which factors do you think this jury will focus on most?

If I was lucky enough to see the jury house and was able to have a say on who would walk away $750,000 richer, you could bet your bottom dollar that my vote would solely be on how well the houseguest played the game.

Unfortunately, I think it will be more of an emotionally based decision rather than how well the game was played. A lot of the jury this season have been manipulated over and over again. A lot of lies where told and many fake deals were made and ultimately broken. I have a feeling that emotion will have a huge impact on the direction of where the majority of the jury votes go.

Of the final three, who do you think deserves to win Big Brother 23 and why?

Xavier, without question. Not only was his social game almost flawless, but his BB resume is extensive. He has a great relationship with almost everyone, he has thrown and won a large amount of competitions, he has gotten blood on his hands, made hard decisions while also being cautious with jury management, helped create and fortify strong alliances, and eliminated potential threats when the opportunity presented itself. He truly played the game of Big Brother to its fullest extent. He deserves first place with a unanimous decision and nothing less.