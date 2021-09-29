'Big Brother 23' Pre-Jury Members Share Their Picks to Win

Christian Birkenberger

Which of the final three will have the hardest time getting votes if they make it to the final two chairs?

It’s hard to answer this question because I don’t know yet who of the final three will be final two, however in every outcome where Big D is a final two contestant I see him having the most difficult time persuading the jury to, as he would say “evote” him to win. This is NOT because of anything wrong he did with his gameplay. This is strictly because there can only be one winner. If I were in the difficult position of a juror, my thought process would be to compare the final competitors’ entire gameplay to determine the best player. There is no denying all three houseguests played this game wonderfully. Unfortunately, the best player must win, and I predict that Big D will have the most difficult time convincing the jury he played better than his opponent.

If you were in the jury, would your vote be personal, game-only, or both? Which factors do you think this jury will focus on most?

Once again this is a difficult question for me to answer because I truly believe with X being the person I would vote for, he is both the player I am closest with, but also the best player remaining. With that being said, if he were sitting next to someone who played a better game than him, I would have no issue voting against him. I am not a person who has a hard time separating game from personal, so when it comes to a jury vote, 99 percent of the time my decision would be based on the player’s resume. So much so that if DX were in the finals, and continued to play as aggressive as he did when he backdoored me, then he would have well deserved my vote. Now, it should come to no one’s surprise that if one particular houseguest were sitting in the final two seats, I would have voted more personally. Of course, I am talking about the second half of the “Chrisalyss” duo, my girly girl Alyssa.

Of the final three, who do you think deserves to win Big Brother 23 and why?

X 100 percent deserves to win BB23. The reason is because of how I said I would make my decision: resume. This man is the closest thing to a Greek God-looking human being a.k.a. physical threat, who somehow managed to survive the block five times. Not only did he do it once voluntarily, but also multiple times in a row!!!! He aligned himself with people who benefited his game while convincing them it benefited theirs. He’s cut ties when he needed to even when genuine feelings were involved and did it in a way where only one jury member took it personally. X has great intuition and followed his gut when it came time to compete and demonstrated his allegiance to The Cookout multiple times. I am EXTREMELY proud of how my boy played and excited to build our relationship outside the house.