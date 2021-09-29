'Big Brother 23' Pre-Jury Members Share Their Picks to Win

Travis Long

Which of the final three will have the hardest time getting votes if they make it to the final two chairs?

I think Azah would undoubtedly face an uphill battle trying to secure votes away from Xavier or Derek. It seems like she sat in the background and watched the world spin around her. While this clearly led her to go far in the game, I don’t think it properly showcased the kind of calculation and gameplay Azah is capable of. Comparatively, she’s working to take votes from two other players that weren’t afraid to step up and make big game moves – from upkeeping the longevity of their alliance early on to the removal of Kyland, an incredible player. So they’ve certainly done their duty to rightfully place themselves in the final seats this season.

If you were in the jury, would your vote be personal, game-only, or both? Which factors do you think this jury will focus on most?

My vote would be both personal and game. Anyone that uses the term “it’s just the game, nothing personal” is lying in some facet. This game is all social. We are innately social, emotional creatures, so every decision we ever make, at some level, has the inner workings of our own personal desires working happening behind the scenes. For me, I would’ve had the privilege of crowning someone I believe deserves the win on a game and personal level, if Kyland was still in the house.

Of the final three, who do you think deserves to win Big Brother 23 and why?

I think Xavier deserves to win Big Brother 23. He played a phenomenal social game, racking up solid friendships early on. He made decisions throughout his time that extended the longevity of his alliance, and he was bold enough to remove Kyland, the largest threat to his game both physically in the final HOH challenges and literally for final two voting. And on top of all that, he pulled off an incredibly fat lie about who he was. A bartender, man? Really? Xavier is way too incredibly well spoken for any of us to have taken that seriously. Props to you, lawyer man.