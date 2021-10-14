Sexy Side

Us: Derek, you mentioned your “type” in the house and it seemed to describe Claire exactly. Did you realize that?

DX: I definitely liked Claire in the house. I knew that Claire was just my type. I knew that from week one that Claire was my type, but I don’t know. I guess I just never let myself explore that beyond just a friendship. I mean, you saw what happened to Alyssa and Christian week one. For me, despite getting taken out very early on, I did want to win that game (laughs). So I think a lot of my focus went into like, how do I win this game? I knew that if I let myself, I would fall for Claire in the house.

CR: Yeah. I think both of us had like a little bit of a crush, or at least saw maybe there’s some potential there, pretty early on in the game. But then you just get wrapped up in the game and you just don’t think about it anymore. You just are so focused on trying to win the money. And you’re not exploring it. You’re not really thinking, “Oh, what if this?'”

Us: Big Brother showmances tend to either fizzle out or really go the distance. You started your romance off camera. Are you happy it happened that way and not in the house?

CR: I’m really, really happy that we went about it that way. First off, our lives just do mesh really, really well. And I am really glad that it started outside of the house. I think there are some nights where Derek and I would be talking and we’d be like, “How did Christian and Alyssa have these conversations in the house?” Because, like, if you really want to have difficult conversations about a relationship, which everyone has to have, when you’re starting our relationship, it’s a lot of pressure to try to have that on camera and to be really vulnerable and to be really open. And you don’t know, you know, it would be a whole other thing if you’re worrying, how are people going to perceive this? I just think that that would have really limited our longevity and how real we can be from the very start of our relationship. So I’m, I’m really, really happy that it didn’t happen in the house and that we were able to really like start a relationship off camera.

DX: 100 percent. I completely agree with Claire. I think for relationships to really flourish, you just have to be vulnerable with each other. And that is just a harder thing to do, if in the back of your mind, you’re also thinking about how am I being perceived by America when I say these things. So it’s great to just be completely vulnerable to each other and be able to express everything without concerns about anyone else listening into the conversation.