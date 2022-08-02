Ameerah Jones

Although she started out strong in the game, Ameerah was the victim of a successful blindside in week 3, becoming the second evictee. The content designer was a member of the Girls’ Girls alliance, which excluded Taylor from the get-go.

After leaving the house, she told Us that Taylor “did not deserve” the houseguests’ vitriol.

“I have to admit that there was definitely some things that I said, as well as other people in the house, that probably shouldn’t have been said,” Ameerah said in July. “As far as like dog-piling on her, it was in the beginning. It was because she said a lot of snarky things to people, is how we perceived them. A lot of things were, like, said under her breath and honestly, they weren’t that bad at all to deserve that.”

The Maryland native acknowledged the “mob mentality” nature of show, stating that the negative perception of Taylor “started out small” and “just kept snowballing.”