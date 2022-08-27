Jasmine Davis

Following her eviction on Thursday, August 25, the business owner opened up to Us about why she and Hale were “not aligned.”

“I don’t think it was anything that I didn’t per se like about her,” Jasmine revealed. “I just think that her game coming into the Big Brother house and her strategy, I thought we were not aligned. She was hanging out with a lot of the guys, even when the girls were around chatting, talking about girl stuff, she would never hang around. She would always go hang with the guys. And so, you know, I just thought that maybe her strategy was to not work with girls in this game.”

Jasmine added that after she was about to “get to know” Taylor following the big house “twist,” she realized that they have a lot more in common than she realized. “She’s an amazing woman and I hope that we can be friends outside the house,” the Mississippi native gushed.