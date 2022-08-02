Joe ‘Pooch’ Pucciarelli

Pooch was heard saying on the live feeds that he thought Taylor would “blow up” if she were nominated for eviction, despite the Michigan native exhibiting no aggressive behavior.

After becoming the first evicted houseguest of the season, the assistant football coach stated that viewers at home didn’t have the full picture.

“Y’all think you know what happens in that house 24/7 because of live feeds are hysterical,” he wrote via Twitter. “Just like on the TV episodes same with the feeds. Producers show you what they WANT you to see.”