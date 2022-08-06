Nicole Layog

“With my situation with Taylor, I obviously want to be able to talk about it and be open about that situation and hope that going forward, that I can grow from that,” the personal chef exclusively told Us in August 2022 after her eviction. “I know that I have addressed some of the things that I recall to her and I have told her, and I’ve apologized to her about the things that I’ve said under my breath. As far as detail of what I’ve said, I need to go back and I want to rewatch all of these things because I wanna see and I wanna hear and really be able to reflect on the things that I’ve said, but I wanna be able to see it first before I can even respond to something like that.”

She added: “I know I messed up. I mean, I know that I’ve said things that are inappropriate, and I also know that I have brought it to her attention. I’ve brought some of my behavior to her attention that she wasn’t even aware of.”