Everything Evicted ‘Big Brother 24’ Contestants Have Said About How Taylor Hale Was Treated in the House

Everything Big Brother 24 Contestants Have Said About Treatment Taylor Hale After Leaving House Paloma Aguilar
Paloma Aguilar

The self-proclaimed fashion enthusiast claimed that her feelings about Taylor were actually the result of her being a victim of bullying.

“I was in the house bullied by Taylor. I am in the shower washing my hair and she makes a comment and makes fun of how I look in the shower. Or I drop a piece of pineapple and there is a condescending comment that happens,” she claimed in a TikTok video.

Although Paloma admitted she didn’t always “take the high road” with her fellow houseguest, she claimed her behavior was nothing more than a reaction to being treated poorly.

“Was it a matter of race and me being a racist? Absolutely not. Was it a matter of me getting bullied and it not being shown on camera? Yeah. That for sure happened,” she said in the clip. “Did Taylor and I get past that and become friends? Absolutely.”

