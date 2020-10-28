Bayleigh Dayton

Us: Which of the final three will have the hardest time getting votes if they make it to the final two chairs? Why?

Bayleigh: Nicole, because she won minimal competitions, had poor jury management. and the jury would be hesitant to crown her a two-time winner.

Us: If you were in the jury, would your vote be personal, game-only, or both? Which factors do you think this jury will focus on most?

Bayleigh: Enzo, it would be for both personal and game reasons. He’s a great guy, didn’t make enemies but still won competitions and played hard.

Us: Of the final three, who do you think deserves to win Big Brother: All-Stars and why?

Bayleigh: I think both Cody and Enzo deserve to win All-Stars. They have played hard, given their all to the game, and both have never seen the block. Amazing game from both of them.