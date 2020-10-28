Exclusive

‘Big Brother: All-Stars’ Pre-Jury Members Weigh In on the Final 3, Who Should Win Season 22

Big Brother All-Stars Evictee Janelle Pierzina Interview
Janelle Pierzina

Us: Which of the final three will have the hardest time getting votes if they make it to the final two chairs? Why?

Janelle: Nicole. She played a really passive game and others still left in the game are more liked by the jury. 

Us: If you were in the jury, would your vote be personal, game-only, or both? Which factors do you think this jury will focus on most?

Janelle: If Enzo was at the end, it would be impossible for me not to vote for him to win. He treated everyone with respect and was nice to them. 

Us: Of the final three, who do you think deserves to win Big Brother: All-Stars and why?

Janelle: I think Cody has the best shot of beating anyone. It will be hard to not vote Cody to win. He played an amazing game and deserves to win. 

