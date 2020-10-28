Kaysar Ridha

Us: Which of the final three will have the hardest time getting votes if they make it to the final two chairs? Why?

Kaysar: Any of the remaining houseguests have a good shot at winning. Although I do think Cody will have the easiest road ahead because he’s won the most comps and played the best social game. Nicole or Enzo can enhance their odds to win by being the ones to cut Cody from the final two. Whoever ends Cody’s game could be seen as having pulled a big move in the end and secured the win for themselves.

Us: If you were in the jury, would your vote be personal, game-only, or both? Which factors do you think this jury will focus on most?

Kaysar: I believe it’s justified as a juror to vote on the quality of competitive and social maneuvering. I would give extra consideration to houseguests who played the cleanest social game having made the least amount of enemies by not making the experience personal. I’d say all three players did a decent job at that, which means my decision would be driven by an assessment of best strategic positioning and competition wins.

Us: Of the final three, who do you think deserves to win Big Brother: All-Stars and why?

Kaysar: It’s fair to say Cody is most deserving to win this season unless someone removes him from the game. In which case that person deserves to win.