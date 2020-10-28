Keesha Smith

Us: Which of the final three will have the hardest time getting votes if they make it to the final two chairs? Why?

Keesha: I think Nicole will have the hardest time getting votes if she makes it to the final two. She never made any “big” moves and has already won once before.

Us: If you were in the jury, would your vote be personal, game-only, or both? Which factors do you think this jury will focus on most?

Keesha: I think I would have to go on game only! I think most jurors will vote this way.

Us: Of the final three, who do you think deserves to win Big Brother: All-Stars and why?

Keesha: I believe that Cody deserves to win BB22 because he has ran the house since day one and everyone let him!

On a personal note… I wouldn’t be mad if Nicole won because her and I discussed opening an animal sanctuary if either had won the show, so I know her money would be going to a good cause!