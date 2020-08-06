Andy Herren (season 15 winner)

Us: What is your overall opinion of the cast? Any surprises for you?

AH: The cast is FANTASTIC. The only people I would swap out are Memphis, Tyler, and Cody because I’m worried they’ll bro up and try to take out women. I am truly so thrilled that we don’t have any problematic former houseguests like Jeff, Cody, Caleb, or Dick. And this cast is so diverse! Ugh I love it!!! Keeha was also an AWESOME surprise! I truly thought I would never see her play again.

Us: Who has the best chance of going far and potentially winning? Why?

AH: Dani Donato has the best chance of going far and winning because she is my close friend and she’s hungry for it. I’m going to will this into existence.

Us: Who should be the first target? Why?

AH: Tyler should be the first target, but he won’t be. Cody will definitely want to work with him. Ugh.

Us: Will you be watching the show? What about the feeds?

AH: I will be watching the show and keeping up with the feeds.

Us: Who are you rooting for and why?

AH: I will be rooting for the people I know and like in real life: Dani, Ian, Nicole Anthony, Janelle, Nicole Franzel. And basically all the women.