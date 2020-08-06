James Rhine (seasons 6,7)

Us: What is your overall opinion of the cast? Any surprises for you?

JR: I really like the cast. CBS and Robyn Kass did a great job considering the pandemic, all the pregnancies and big kid jobs that caused a lot to decline. It’s hard to pick a favorite and most have done something to deserve another shot. No idea why Christmas is there though.

Us: Who has the best chance of going far and potentially winning? Why?

JR: Kaysar or Kevin are my initial thoughts. I love the game players in the house, but those two I think will sit back, lay low, and pull some strings instead of charging into battle. The game has shifted since the first All-Stars and going hardcore gets you sent packing.

Us: Who should be the first target? Why?

JR: Anyone but yourself. First week is the scariest and no one wants to be evicted first, so it doesn’t matter as long as it’s not you or a friend. With no Dan, Derrick, Vanessa, or Dr. Will in there I think it’ll make week 1 targeting more difficult.

Us: Will you be watching the show? What about the feeds?

JR: I will be watching the show and tweeting incessantly about it. Live Feeds, for sure. Most of this cast are good friends and I’m excited for them.

Us: Who are you rooting for to win and why?

JR: Obviously my BB6/All-Stars Janelle and Kaysar. Love Ian, Bayleigh, and Daniele. Most of the old school players, for sure, just because … but I’m also happy to watch some good game play and hopefully a season to rival the great ones.