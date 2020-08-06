Matt Hoffman (season 12)

Us: What is your overall opinion of the cast? Any surprises for you?

MH: I’m definitely surprised they dug up a good handful of people who were from seasons prior to the original All-Stars. I was expecting an entire cast of Instagram influencers who would gladly take 100,000 more social media followers over the title of BB All-Stars Champion.

Us: Who has the best chance of going far and potentially winning? Why?

MH: Twists are everything. If BB keeps it pure and relies predominantly on gameplay, the hard-bodied 20-somethings are in for a rude awakening when they have to play alongside all the old-schoolers who are straight-up gamers at their core. But if BB starts mucking everything up with surprise/secret advantages and disadvantages, forget about it. The integrity is ruined, and is the “winner” really the best “player” at that point? … maybe/maybe not.

Us: Who should be the first target? Why?

MH: David. 100 percent. He won’t be the first target, but he should be. Why is he there? There’s been 21 first boots … what makes him significant? BB totally did Jodi Rollins (S14) dirty in her first-booting, and then they continue to use her likeness (but not “her”) nearly every season, seemingly in a joking/mocking way. If I was Jodi, that wouldn’t be funny to me. Then, after exploiting their screwing-over of her, season after season (including during last night’s premiere, if you caught it quickly), BB doesn’t invite her back as the first boot option?? Insulting. On the season I was on (S12) our first boot Annie Whittington was the literal twist of the season … but somehow David is the first boot they bring back? Mind you, I’m not picking on David … I don’t think any first boot should be back in the house in an “All-Star” capacity. But if they insisted on having one, why him? There’s so many better first boot options that actually made an impact in the game. I’m certain he’s a great guy, but … bye-bye.

Us: Will you be watching the show? What about the feeds?

MH: Oh, you bet I’ll be watching! I’m disturbingly addicted, regardless of what a trashy dumpster fire this program has devolved into over time. I don’t have the live feeds, but like the obsessive maniac that I am, I read all the timestamped live feed blogs daily to keep up.

Us: Who are you rooting for and why?

MH: I’m all about the classics! Kaysar, Keesha, Memphis, etc … anyone pre-s15, I’d be happy to see take the victory.