Rachel Reilly (seasons 12,13 winner)

Us: What is your overall opinion of the cast? Any surprises for you?

RR: I LOVE LOVE LOVE LOVE THE CAST! I have made relationships with a lot of the cast and I think its an EPIC cast they are going to be amazing players! I think we will see a season where they all came to play the game. I am surprised Kaysar is back but OMG I CANT WAIT TO SEE HIM! I also love that him and Janelle have such a strong friendship over 14 years! I think Kaysar could do really well this season. I am only surprised bc its been 14 years for him.

Us: Who has the best chance of going far and potentially winning? Why?

RR: I would say maybe Kevin Campbell could win. He’s so likable and he’s good at comps. We saw in season 11 he’s never in the middle of anything, but he’s always playing the game. I also could see a Janelle or Kaysar win! I think David could go far because no one really knows how he is going to play. He is the only one we haven’t seen play and he has never had to burn anyone!

Us: Who should be the first target? Why?

RR: I would target Nicole F because she’s a previous winner and every time we see her on a game show she turns on people. She can’t be trusted. Also, with that being said, it would be easy to nominate Nicole F and Ian and say you nominated them because they are the only previous winners on the season. No one would be mad! Plus, it’s a great way to use a first HOH!

Us: Will you be watching the show? What about the feeds?

RR: OMG I AM A HUGE BB FAN! I was a fan first and I cant wait to see how this season plays out!

Us: Who are you rooting for and why?

RR: I am rooting for the first Big Girls Alliance! I am crossing fingers we see Janelle and Danielle and Bayleigh and Da’Vonne team up and take it far! The female players are really strong this season and could go really far together!!!!!! I am majorly wishing I was on the season! (heheh)