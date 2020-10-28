Andy Herren (Big Brother 15 winner)

If he makes it to the final two, Cody deserves to win, and it isn’t even close. He has carried Enzo and Nicole along with him the whole game, getting everything he wants. Nicole didn’t want Ian to go, but Cody did, so Ian went. Enzo chickened out when Tyler and Christmas wanted him to vote Nicole out because of Cody. The examples go on and on. Both Nicole and Enzo owe getting this far to Cody, and if he sits in the final two and loses to one of them, it will be a travesty. Anyone who says otherwise doesn’t fully understand the game. This thing is Cody’s to lose. HOWEVER, if Enzo or Nicole cut Cody, then whoever does it becomes the best player of the season and fully deserves to win!