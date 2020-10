Dominique Cooper (Big Brother 19)

Although my season pick immediately following the premiere was Da’Vonne, it’s no surprise Cody is slated to take home this season’s $500,000. Absent of any emotional payload, he played a remarkable game and deserves the win. He crushed the comps and exercised the appropriate measure of social engagement to secure his position in the game. Data is king right?! His numbers definitely explain why he’s in the final three lineup.