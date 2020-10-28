Elissa Reilly Slater (Big Brother 15)

This is the first time this entire season that we, as viewers, don’t know what’s going to happen. I have felt that the “second day” alliance with Cody was a pre-game alliance, that he got lucky and pulled off the first win. The first win set the alliance up for the season because any pre-gaming that Cody has done already gave him the upper hand and he continued the ride, dominating all season.

Cody played a flawless game. It was boring that no one ever went after Cody. The only hope to shake things up would be for him to have been taken out. Unfortunately, Janelle, Kaysar and Bayleigh, who all went out early, were our only hope to go after him. So basically, it was his game to lose.

Cody is obviously super likable. When saying that, it’s not fake like the others who use it as strategy. He’s a genuinely nice and loyal guy and I’m glad it has paid off for him. You know that saying “nice guys finish last”? Hopefully not this time. I think because Cody is truly a great person, the jury won’t be bitter toward him and will almost unanimously vote for him to win if he’s final two.

Enzo is my second choice to win. Again, everyone loves Enzo. He’s funny, charismatic, and the houseguests enjoyed having him in the house so much so that they never even nominated him. I think his only chance of winning is if he’s up against Nicole. It would be a toss-up. He does not have a very impressive résumé because when he could make his big moves, “it was too early in the game, yo.” (Ummm the game was almost over!) However, he was never nominated and as a former third place player, that’s impressive.

I think Nicole has rubbed too many of the jurors the wrong way for them to give her the win. She does not have a good résumé to present for them to give her the win. Her only chance to win is if she’s up against Enzo.