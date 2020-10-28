James Rhine (Big Brother 6, 7)

Cody hands-down has had the easiest ride to final three in BB history. Along with winning seven comps, he handed out marching orders each week, and his fellow houseguests did his bidding without question. Just a few weeks ago, Nicole was on the block and the house jester, Enzo, refused to vote out a former winner over David, all because his daddy told him to. Week after week, Cody dominated these “small stars” like a true legend. Not to mention, his alliance controlling HOH every single week is something we’ll never see again.

Nicole spent all summer crying and attacking Janelle worrying about what everyone in and outside the house thought of her instead of focusing on the game. She was so minuscule a threat, this former winner was spared from eviction when up against David, a houseguest so clueless and oddly likable, it could never be replicated. BUT in the final weeks, she woke up, won HOH and Veto to change her own course. With as many comps wins as lost wedding guests, Nicole came alive at the right time. If she wins the Final HOH and cuts Cody, breaking their final two, and drags the loud but useless Enzo to final two, her entire legacy is written and fans critical of her game, like myself and most alumni, will now have to place her in the top five as the only two-time winner.

Enzo is the loud obnoxious teammate who screams all game from the bench, but when the final stat sheet is tallied, he’s got 0 points, 0 rebounds, 1 assist, and 5 fouls in eight minutes. While we loved his DRs, eventually two seasons of big talk and no game make him the perfect houseguest to drag to final two. No respectable houseguest or fan could see him winning against Nicole or Cody, since all talk and no action is not worthy of anything but blooper reels.