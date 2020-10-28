Jessica Milagros (Big Brother 21)

As disappointed as I was with the lack of big moves on the season, I have to say that although Enzo and Nicole are in my final draft, my pick to win this season is Cody.

He’s proven to have been running the game the whole season, making moves and playing a great social game (given that he has never been put on the block) while being a massive comp beast. He has been able to stay two steps ahead of everything that’s been happening, getting fed information from every source and explaining his gameplay in his goodbye messages, which shows the strategic growth in his game.

Although Enzo seems to be the most liked, I just don’t feel like he’s had a game worthy of a first place win, and I would like to give the jury enough credit to vote based on well-rounded gameplay, not just who’s most liked. He unfortunately talked about making big game moves that he couldn’t follow through with (including not voting Nicole out of the game during the triple eviction). That alone should place him third, knowing that he had the opportunity to break up that pair.

Finally, Nicole’s game has been interesting to see. I give her credit in how she’s played herself down to not seem as a big threat and then came out with the wins when it counted. However, I only see her winning if she wins final HOH and decides to cut Cody, or have the best final two speech in the history of the game, since their games have been so very intertwined. She just doesn’t have enough BIG moves in the game, unless you count cutting Ian or Memphis (which, in my eyes, was an only-option-kind-of move). Given that Cody’s overall influence in the house has been the reason she’s stayed in the game this long, could hurt her, but it can not be overlooked that making it to final two as an already BB champ is a big accomplishment and not easy (unless you have a BFF like Cody who is a major reason that got you there). It may seriously all come down to those final speeches.