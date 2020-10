Jessie Godderz (Big Brother 10, 11)

No contest. My brother Cody. Easy. He has the BEST social game. Plus, he’s a beast at comps. And he was not on the block all season long. He’s a true Big Brother legend in every way. He definitely deserves the grand prize. And if you go back to my BB predictions for Us Weekly, I picked him since day one. Always #TeamCody all the way!