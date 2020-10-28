Josh Martinez (Big Brother 19 winner)

I believe that all three houseguests are very deserving of the win, and I’m extremely happy for all of them. I would love to see my good friend Nicole become the first two-time winner and make history. You don’t make final three by luck, and she’s really proven to be one of the best to ever play, love her or hate her. But I do think she has to make the big move and cut Cody if she wins the final HOH in order to secure jury votes. That’s her biggest competition in the end.

Also, I’d like to give credit to Cody. He’s completely killed it this season in every aspect of the game – aligned well and won comps to secure his safety. To be honest, I like a flashier game. Even though his gameplay was boring, he did what he had to do to make it to final two and I respect that. A final two with Cody and Nicole would be amazing to watch as a fan and both are extremely deserving. If I was in the jury I would vote for Nicole, but I do think that Cody will win. Can’t wait to see how it plays out.