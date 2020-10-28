Jun Song (Big Brother 4 winner)

I have not watched one episode of Big Brother 22 because the superfans who tweet about it is all I need to know about this season. Even if the season has been predictable and tragic, the fans have brought it to life in their usual creativity. Now, to be completely transparent about my pettiness, I’m going to say that I do not want Nicole Franzel to win solely because I don’t want to live in a world that she’s the sole two-time winner of Big Brother. And I say this with pain in my BB heart because I’d love for the first two-time winner to be a woman.

So once CBS gives us a decent all-winners season, then we can all put our money where our mouths are and see who comes out the victor. Because we all know that things are not fair and equal in the Big Brother house. With that being said, either Cody or Enzo winning wouldn’t be the worst thing that happens in 2020. If all these alleged all-stars let Cody get to the end, then it’s on them. That’s not to say that Enzo didn’t put in some effort to get to the end. But Cody should get the jury votes because I know he’d come back for an all-winners season. It would be even sweeter for me to be able to lay him to rest with the other boys’ boys who are so overrated with the scales being tipped in their favor to begin with.