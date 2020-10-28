Kat Dunn (Big Brother 21)

Love her or hate her, I gotta give credit where it’s due: Nicole Franzel deserves to win this season. I know a lot of people don’t think her gameplay is deserving to be a two-time winner, but when you look specifically just at her game THIS season, it is definitely deserving of the win.

While Cody coasted through the season protected by his allies, Nicole had to play scrappy and we saw her make a lot of strategic moves. Her only downfall is that she does not “own” her scrappy gameplay, which is unfortunate because I think people would be a lot more receptive to her winning if she did. But fortunately for Nicole, it’s not up to us, it’s up to the jury, and I think she has enough of a case that will sway them in her favor.