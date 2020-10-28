Kemi Fakunle (Big Brother 21)

It’s complicated who should win, right? On the one hand, I love being biased, so I think Enzo should win. But at the same time, Nicole played the exact same game as her winning game just a few years ago and is the only winner left. She also stayed over the first person out on the most recent season, which is huge! So she really should win. But, Cody played the best overall game of the three, was never nominated and (if you want to take history into account) would’ve won his first season if he hadn’t taken Derrick to final two. So Cody should win. Basically, I think they all have a shot, but if Cody is in final two, he deserves it the most.