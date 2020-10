Kevin Schlehuber (Big Brother 19)

I have been watching and my particular favorites didn’t make the top three! But the game is based on social, comps and overall composure during the 12 weeks. I feel that Cody and Nicole have done great on comps, and Enzo has a great social game, but having to pick one person who played an overall good game, I have to say Cody!! I hope I didn’t jinx him. I would agree 100 percent with the jury!