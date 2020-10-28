Lawon Exum (Big Brother 13)

Congratulations to the final three! I will have to say of Cody, Nicole and Enzo – Cody wants this win. He was hungry from the beginning. When he won the first HOH, he put himself in a position to communicate with each houseguest. At that time, he started building his alliances, which were with practically everyone. He had his hand in all BB All-Star cookie jars. He is at the end with his final two he formed. That being said, if nobody makes a bold move between Nicole and Enzo to get Cody out, Cody will be crowned the winner of BB All-Stars.