Lisa Donahue (Big Brother 3 winner)

I’m still holding my breath that there’s a magical twist to bring some REAL players back! However, seeing that that’s not going to be the case, and I can no longer cheer on Janelle and Danielle …. the winner is going to be Cody, hands-down! His social game was flawless and he was a beast in competitions – the winning combination, the complete package! I love that Enzo made it this far for entertainment purposes, but thought he was all talk and no action in the Diary Room. As far as Nicole goes, absolutely not. She was the weakest in the house and is only around this long because of Cody.