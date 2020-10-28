McCrae Olsen (Big Brother 15)

So, this season has obviously been a nightmare and the fanbase has suffered a great amount. A Nicole win would make the fanbase very upset. A Cody win would make the fanbase very upset. As much as I love to see the fanbase suffer, I actually think that Big Brother fans have suffered enough. I think that Enzo winning the season would actually be the best outcome. Enzo had a lot of comic relief during the season and, not to mention, he actually won competitions and positioned himself nicely to be in the finals. I don’t think he played the best game compared to the other two, but him winning would be a little redemption for a season that promised so much but delivered so little – besides some of the most bizarre Julie moments we’ve ever seen.