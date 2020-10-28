Ovi Kabir (Big Brother 21)

Out of the three remaining houseguests left in Big Brother: All-Stars (Cody, Enzo, and Nicole), I wish I could say they all equally had a chance to win, but then I would be lying. And I simply cannot lie about this. It is without a shred of doubt in my mind, that barring a bitter jury, this is Cody’s season to lose and he is currently in the driver’s seat for winning this season. However, I was taught to believe anything can always happen, so I’ll break down the possible scenarios I see in which each houseguest has a chance to win this season:

Cody:

Like I said above, Cody has controlled this season since week one. Whether it was putting it in his own hands and winning vital competitions or using his allies to do his dirty work, Cody cemented a historically high performing alliance that dominated the game. With eight competition wins and social ties across the house, Cody has pulled both his closest allies to the final three and also has a strong possibility of being taken to the final regardless of who wins. Out of his two seasons of playing the game, Cody has yet to have a single vote cast against him for eviction in the Big Brother house. That should be a testament to how well Cody has navigated and played Big Brother. Cody’s biggest struggle outside of making the final two will be fitting everything he did over the span of three months into 30-second answers to the jury.

Enzo:

By no means has Enzo played a bad game, in fact he has put a clinic on with the use of his social abilities and vital competition wins. Similar to Cody, Enzo never saw himself on the block this entire season. Unfortunately, “similar to Cody” is the story of Enzo’s game as he does not have much to differentiate his game versus his closest ally, Cody. Enzo needs to make it known that he played a different game than Cody and made sure to always keep himself insulated and safe no matter who won power. His biggest hurdle, I believe, is his insistence of preaching “Big Moves,” but always taking the safest route when given the opportunity to make a power play. While Enzo has a lot of love within the jury, I am unsure his game has the respect it needs from them to give him the win.

Nicole:

One of only two former winners to grace the Big Brother: All-Stars house this season, Nicole holds the record of most days spent within the Big Brother house in history. A threat from day one, Nicole made crucial social ties to ensure that she would not be a target. Only finding herself on the block for the first time during the triple eviction night, not once, but twice, Nicole was able to survive it both times. An impressive feat for the only former winner left. Furthermore, Nicole has put it in the work in this final stretch of the game as she has won significant competitions to send people she needs home. Nicole has a strong argument to the jury if she makes the final two as she is a former winner and made it to the same spot again. I believe she has some friends in the jury, and she is the biggest threat to Cody’s potential of winning the game. Nicole may very likely be the first two-time winner of Big Brother, but she’s still going to have to make a strong case.